2nd June 2026

We had to be out of the apartment by 10.00am which seems to be the norm for all our accommodations in Slovenia and Croatia based on the advice to date.



The second stop on our trip was to be Lake Bled, almost solely as I wanted to try and ge a particular photo of the island in the lake with the little church on it. It was literally less than an hour from the capital so we arrived a lot earlier than I had predicted to check into our new accommodation. However with some rapid texting and sweet-talking the cleaner we were able to get in before midday. It is smaller than the last place but very nice and with lovely views towards the mountains and a balcony that we can easily access this time!



It’s a bit of a distance from the lake so we drove the five minutes or so to a car park I had earmarked. I have to say that Lake Bled is not what I expected. It is very busy with large rather ugly hotels and a casino on the waters edge. The grass was very manicured as well and the light was not right for photographing the island - apart from that it was very nice! The weather is on the change and rather ominous rain clouds were gathering. We found a rather excellent place for a late lunch which only sold burgers - Promenada Burgers (original name!). We are not huge fans of burgers but the reviews were raving and we were not disappointed. Colin went for one in a black bun and I went for the house Promenada burger and we shared chips and all washed down with a massive ‘jar’ of lemonade.



After a little more strolling and checking out of a pub restaurant, we headed back via a Mercator supermarket where I invested in a t-towel and we ate in that night.



6.347 footsteps.

