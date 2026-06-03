3rd June 2026

As we had feared based on the impressive clouds last night, we awoke to heavy rain which is forecast to continue for most of the day. We had planned to visit nearby Lake Bohinj so being the intrepid travellers we are, we had a slow breakfast and set off with waterproofs and umbrellas. We had a coffee purely for the caffeine in unusually - not a very good cafe. After this disappointment we started by visiting the local museum with a lot of history especially about the first world war and the recent Balkan war.



We then drove onto Lake Bohinj which is a lot lower-key than Lake Bled but with an equally attractive church just over the bridge - it was probably here that I lost my lens cap (as usual). We enjoyed a panini next to the lake before driving onto the cable car I had read about a number of weeks ago. The fee was pretty expensive but as it was that or walking up Mount Vogel, we coughed up!



It was in fact well worth the outlay and the views - still with a lot of low cloud from the rain this morning - were very impressive. We had a bit of a walk, Colin using one of the massive snow marking poles as a walking stick with me identifying various alpine flowers. I even found some lovely gentians just starting to open. We headed back down in the cable car and had time to go home and put our feet up before heading back into Bled a little later.



I had hoped to retake some photos in the sunshine (the rain finally stopped) but I had miscalculated and what I wanted was actually in shadow. So it turned out that the sole reason for staying in Bled to get a specific photo did not work out but it was well worth a visit anyway.



To redeem to evening we drove up to the pub we had visited yesterday afternoon and easily got a table outside of Gostilna Pro Planincu. We had a very nice meal along with a long chat about the health benefits of pickling young walnuts in honey, another good day.



9,576 footsteps.

