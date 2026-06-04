4th June 2026

Onwards and literally upwards as we left the Montis Bled apartment in the town of Bled and started what would be a long day of driving including the intimidating ‘Vršič Pass’. Unlike yesterday the sunshine had returned.



Me in the driving seat this time. It looked a pretty straight forward route to the pass which is rated as one of the best drives in Europe with exactly fifty hair-pin bends (all numbered) over the Julian Mountains to the town of Bovec in the Soça Valley. It would have been straight forward if the road we had planned to leave the motorway onto had actually been open. In the event we kept heading in the direction of a place named ‘I’ which, as we approached the tolls across the motorway turned out to be the abbreviation for Italy. As we have no permission to take the car into Italy, I crawled slower and slower until Colin noticed what looked like possibly a small overgrown road which took us away from the ‘threat’ of entering Italy!



To recover from the shock we stopped briefly for a ‘comfort break’ and another bad coffee - the second in two days - in the little town of Kranjska Gora before commencing the drive over the mountains with me in the hot seat. I made it through three of the fifty hairpins before stopping to visit a little wooden church built by Russian POWs in the first world war. Colin was eager to drive some of the remaining forty seven hair-pins and I didn’t get a look in after that!



The views were spectacular and the alpine meadows were so lush and full of wild flowers. It really looked so much like Switzerland and I suppose it is not that far away. It was literally downwards now as we drove the last few of the hairpins before reaching the valley floor of the Soça valley. Although the last few roads were narrow we made it to our third accommodation. I did know it was a converted barn but I’ll admit that it was a lot more ‘rural’ than I had imagined. However, it has all we need and the views are stunning across the valley to the mountains beyond and there is a lovely chicken and cockerel wandering around along with two farm cats. I hope the cockerel is a ‘lie-in’ kind of bird!



It was a relief to leave the car parked up and walk in the five minutes or so to what seems like a very nice little town and a lot better than the Rough Guide gives it credit for. We found what looks like a nice restaurant - Letni vrt (correct spelling!) - and booked a table and continued onto the supermarket to stock up on breakfast supplies. We returned a little later for a superb meal including local trout. The food would not be out of place in a top class restaurant home. Both food and service were very good… there may be a return visit.



Last good thing about the day was hearing a cuckoo calling nearby.



6,723 footsteps.

