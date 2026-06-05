5th June 2026

Oh dear, the rain from Lake Bled has followed us over the mountains and the mountains opposite across the valley have entirely disappeared in the low cloud. As there appears to be very few breaks forecast in the weather, it seemed the perfect day to drive the short distance to the town of Kobarid to visit the museum renowned for its war history.



We had a (good) coffee first before arriving just in time to watch the British voiced film about the area and its history. We returned to our coffee cafe and had sandwiches for lunch before driving to a location I had seen by chance before our trip - Napoleon’s Bridge. We found parking nearby - we have discovered that parking in general in Slovenia is pretty expensive and often involves an app. The bridge was impressive and the Soça river a long way down was a bright blue. It was worth the tight turns to get there.



As it was still raining we decided to call it a day and drove back towards Bovec, stopping briefly at the Tourist Information centre in town for some very good leaflets before heading back to our little barn which I am becoming quite fond of.



3,901 footsteps.

