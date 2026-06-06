6th June 2026

The sunshine has returned to Bovec so we decided to drive to Fort Kluge, somewhere Colin had read a lot about to do with World War 1. Parking next to the road was limited but we timed it well to get the last space left. It was an interesting fort and it was clear why it was built at that point of the valley for strategic views for defence.



We continued driving the narrow mountain roads and the landscape looked more and more like Switzerland. Slovenia is literally no bigger than Wales and so it was not surprising that we realised we had arrived at the Italian border… without our passports. We parking up seemingly with a ‘pack’ of Hells Angels (don’t really think they were) and enjoyed a coffee and apple strudel at a little border pub. As we didn’t want to risk driving into Italy and possibly not being able to return. We satisfied ourselves by walking past the unmanned border kiosk into Italy and walking back into Slovenia!



We had achieved a lot in just a morning so we had time to drive back to our little barn, have lunch, pick up supplies in the local supermarket before heading out of town to Slovenia’s highest waterfall at 144 meters - Slap Boka. It was a short hike from the road to the waterfall but despite the short distance there was a lot of rocks and uneven steep wooden steps on route. We made it and it really was worth it to see the water crashing down. The waterfall is actually fed by water which has crossed the Karst area of the country underground ands then emerges flowing out over the waterfall before flowing above ground to join the Soča river further downstream. Back down again admiring dozens of different butterflies and I made a point of having a very brief paddle in the literally blue and fast flowing water.



We felt we’d definitely had some exercise today - maybe not enough to burn off the apple strudel from earlier but enough. Back home for dinner.



6,013 footsteps.

