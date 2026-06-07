7th June 2026

It is our last full day in Bovec and indeed, our last full day in Slovenia. In our opinion Slovenia is a lovely country, although small it definitely packs a punch with the variety of landscapes and wildlife. On a par with Switzerland for looks but without the price tag and at the moment, not overly developed by tourism although it has enough to enable visits to remote parts.



We returned to Slap Boka waterfall in the morning as we had worked out this was the best time to see the light on the water and we were not wrong. Somehow it seemed an easier walk the time but that’s probably because we were now familiar with the route. We drove back into town as I was determined to post my cards to family before we left Slovenia. We stopped briefly for the worlds hottest freshly baked pretzel and a coffee before driving out to see the Soça river that draws visitors to the town in search of adrenalin sports - white water rafting and parachuting to name just a couple. The river really was so blue and looked inviting although we couldn’t be bothered scrambling down in the heat for a paddle.



Colin was impressed that I had spotted an Italian war memorial on the way back which we had a quick look at before driving back to our little barn with ‘Cocky’ the cockerel and his lady scratching around outside (name given by the farmer not me!).



We relaxed and used a little phone data watching the Grand Prix before packing up as much as possible to save us time tomorrow.



Our last meal in Slovenia was a return to the excellent place we had visited on our first day. This time we had a lovely table outside and we went the whole hog - I ordered an Aperol Spritz to start and we had wine as well. The food was delicious as before and I even went against the rules and ordered the chocolate dessert - again delicious and as Colin doesn’t like them I didn’t have to share - always a downside. We had a good chat to the woman who was looking after us as well and learned about the way the weather has changed in the area over the years and as she was a lot younger, the changes have obviously been very fast. Bovec is a very nice town and I am glad we spent our last few days in Slovenia based here, it’s lucky we didn’t follow the advice from the Rough Guide as they were quite disparaging.



5,975 footsteps.

