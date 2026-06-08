8th June 2026

Sadly we packed top the car this morning for our final drive through Slovenia, this time we are headed for the Istria Peninsula in Croatia and specifically the little coastal town of Rovinj where we will be spending the last five nights of our trip. I have become very fond of our little rural barn and the peace of the countryside around it and even Cocky the cockerel and his sensible crowing after 8.00am each morning. We headed out of Bovec on a long drive - me first in the driving seat, trying specifically to avoid entering Italy as our car is not covered to go outside of Slovenia or Croatia. We spent some time planning the route and selected Stanjel which we visited over a week ago from Ljubljana. It was a pleasant drive and somewhat strange to be effectively going backwards on our itinerary. We managed to find an open cafe to stop for a soft drink before continuing on our way having avoided Italy and having swapped over with Colin for the driving.



Our next target of lunch was the coastal town of Piran, one of just a few little towns in the only part of Slovenia that reaches the sea. I had earmarked a multi-storey car park so the the car and our belongings would be in the shade, out of the sun. We found it with no problem but it was very tight and very busy. Luckily a car left just as we arrived and we managed to park in a relatively good location. The car park was at the top of the town and it was a bit of a steep walk down with a lot of steps to reach sea level. The town was as pretty as I had hoped, especially around the harbour. Colin had earmarked a fish restaurant for lunch which we found and it was very good, located in a pretty square in the centre of the town.



After lunch we continued our walk around the little promontory and past the light house, walking the city walls. We managed to squeeze in a massive ice cream each before the steep walk back up the hill to the car. My turn back in the driving seat for the last part of our journey down to Rovinj in Croatia after having tackled the challenge of the very tight car park!



It was the shortest part of the trip and we made it with no wrong turns although the actual turn into our final accommodation was so tight between two low walls that I had to attempt it in two, having to swing out into the road on the wrong side first.



The two bedroom apartment is very nice and considerably more modern than our last converted barn. Although we were pretty shattered I decided we should head out to get supplies for our breakfast tomorrow before we collapsed in a crumpled heap. I also managed to find an alternative route out from the apartment to avoid the low walls.



Pasta for dinner and an early night after one of the longest drives of our trip.



7,925 footsteps.

