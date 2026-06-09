9th June 2026

As we usually do after a day of travel the previous day, we took it slowly getting ready in the morning. I set up our breakfast on the balcony and it was so nice to be able to eat outside along with the two house lizards which I named Lionel and Lucy who were basking on the windowsill.



We decided to walk into the town of Rovinj which was a good half an hour but a pleasant walk. We also discovered there is a little tourist train which may be handy on occasion to make it a quicker journey. The town itself is lovely - a steep walk up cobbled streets to views over the blue sea next to the church. We walked down and returned to a restaurant we had passed on our way in and I had an excellent tuna steak burger and Colin had little fried fish.



We decided to try the tourist train back to the apartment and it was brilliant. With only one other couple on board, I’m not sure if the driver had to get back for an important date or whether he is a frustrated rally racer but either way it was the faster that we have ever travelled in one of the little trains - great fun as we clung on as he took the bends and the roundabout at speed.



Domestic task when I got back of doing the washing with a little assistance from your host as I could not get the machine to work but it was all sorted out so we’ll have a choice of tops and underwear again!



11,971 footsteps.

