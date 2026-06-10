10th June 2026

Todays trip was to the town of Pula which has the main claim to fame of having one of the most complete Roman amphitheatres still standing. We have sort of been ‘collecting’ amphitheatres from Rome, Merida, Verona and Pompei. I chose a car park that seemed to be right next to it and after driving through rather unexciting outskirts, we discovered that the car park was literally right next to the very impressive amphitheatre. I was surprised to find that I actually needed the windscreen wipers whilst driving and then very briefly my umbrella - another chance to use something I had brought with me. It must have been sometime shortly after our arrival and possibly whilst having the third ‘not very good coffee’ in the car park that I lost my prized and not cheap umbrella - I am left with just the case as a sad reminder!



We didn’t have to queue for tickets to enter the amphitheatre and it was even more impressive from the inside, prompting me to find the Gladiator soundtrack on my phone to play for even more atmosphere… or not. I like Pula, I think I’d have been a bit disappointed if I’d booked a weeks holiday here. The old centre is extremely old as we kept coming across original Roman ruins, buildings and random pillars. The clouds had cleared and the sun was even hotter than usual reflecting back off the cobbled and paving stones. Time for lunch and we discovered a little place tucked down side street off the main ‘drag’. We were the only people when we arrived but by the time we left the place was filling up. It had to be another tuna steak - I can honestly say that Croatia has the best tuna steaks ever, first discovered in Zadar back in 2019 and reinforced with the tuna we have enjoyed to date this time.



After lunch we wandered on towards the port and harbour as I wanted to see the famous dockside crane installation known as the ‘Lighting Giants’ in the old shipyard. The best time is in the evening when the sun has set and when they light up in different colours and move up and down. Harsh sunlight was not quite the same effect although we did spot them. On route to the front I found an artisan ice cream shop and I enjoyed almond with pistachio, honey, orange and figs and Colin went for orange with ginger - both delicious although we had to eat them fast to avoid them melting first.



Back to our air-conditioned car and the drive back to Rovinj, just stopping at Lidl on route to stock up on supplies - Colin had not been that impressed with Kaufmann’s the other day. It was at this time that here was a flurry of message back and forth with Jamie who apparently had heard our CO2 alarm going off and had gone to investigate. After a brief panic, we realised that this was due to the fact that it is almost exactly ten years old and this was the ‘times up’ alarm rather than silent poisoning by our elderly boiler. Well done to Jamie who tested it out and then loaned us a spare one he had. To be sorted when we get home.



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