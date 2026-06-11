11th June 2026

The day started a little cloudy so we decided it was a good opportunity to head inland and visit some of the little towns and villages we had earmarked during our pre-trip research and suggested by a friend at my photo club.



We stopped first at Pazim, a very quiet town with a castle next to a gorge. We had a good coffee and the views down to the gorge were impressive. Next stop was Beram where we had watched Michael Portillo visit 14th century frescos in a church in the town. In the event we couldn’t find the house where the keys had to be collected and the other church was all locked up. I could tell Colin was disappointed but I was actually very pleased we had visited as there were rows upon rows of house martins nests on the eves of the church and I spent a happy half an hour wasting a lot of memory card space (lucky I have brought a few), probably missing the birds altogether as they kept visiting to feed the chicks.



Next stop was Motuvun which my friend had mentioned. It is a hill-top town and closed to traffic unless residents. As we obviously did not qualify for this parking, the option was to walk all the way up or - as Colin swiftly discovered - to take the half hourly bus up the hill. This was by far the best way especially as the sun had now burned off the cloud and it was hot. The town is very impressive on a hill top overlooking views far into the distance. Lunch was in a wine bar run by a British woman - very nice but possibly a little more up market than we really wanted and presented in a Michelin style. We continued our explorations and discovered an olive oil press and then we walked the city walls for yet more impressive views over the terracotta roofs below.



We caught the bus back down again and I think that we should really have headed back at this point but instead we decided to visit another town back on the coast that I had been keen to see based on my reading - Poreč. We were both definitely flagging and it was probably the busiest town we have visited. I’ll be honest, it was not quite as I had expected and although nice, it reconfirmed my thoughts that we had definitely chosen the best town in which to base ourselves by selecting Rovinj.



We made the good decision to finally head back home and to avoid any more driving, we ate at the local grill place near the beach. It was reasonably priced, nothing special but definitely filled us up.



10,856 footsteps.

