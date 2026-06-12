12th June 2026

All of a sudden it’s our last full day in Croatia and of our trip. We had no specific plans for the day apart from seeing if it was worth taking a dip in the sea. Our apartment is literally three minutes walk across the grass to a little pebbly beach where the locals were sunbathing. I tried a paddle and the water was warm so I decided to go for a quick swim, more at first to warrant having brought both my beach shoes and my swimming costume!



What can I say - it was glorious! The water was refreshingly cool but not so cold that I couldn’t put my shoulders under quickly and all without a single expletive! I couldn’t persuade Colin in but it was lovely and very clear. I can’t believe we’ve only discovered this on our last day. The only downside was that as I was only on the beach and in the sea for less than an hour, I had not slapped the suncream over me and my back, seldom exposed to the sun did become rather red! We pottered back to our apartment for lunch and Colin cooked up a packet of halloumi that has been travelling around with us and which means that we don’t waste it and equally don’t have to take it home with us.



After a brief break we headed down to the stop for the little tourist train which arrived bang on time for a fast trip. back into Rovinj. I really like the town, still full of character despite the tourists. It is the law to continue testing ice creams so we relaxed with a very good affogato and then had a second a bit later in the afternoon.



We walked around some of the quieter streets of the town away from the main shopping areas and admired the views across the bay. We then took the rapid tourist train back to our apartment to give us time to begin the task of packing for our journey home tomorrow. In truth it did not take that long although I worried a bit as I had forgotten to bring the luggage scales so we had to take a guess that the weight was no more than when we set off a couple of weeks ago.



We then drove to the restaurant we had booked the day before after stopping briefly to fill the car at the garage to save us time tomorrow. The restaurant was very good and we had a lovely table outside under a huge oak tree. There was little choice for the main course as we had already ordered the suckling roast pig - very nice although the crackling was not quite as crisp as I’d hoped. Overall a very nice meal to finish our trip though as was the glass of fruit liqueur at the end!



5,701 footsteps.

