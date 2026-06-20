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20th June 2026 by emmadurnford
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20th June 2026

Basically it was extremely hot today. We felt pretty shattered after our high footstep count in the heat of the city yesterday so we took it easy - so easy in fact that I forgot to take a photo!

20th June 2026 20th Jun 26

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my fourteenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for most days minus a few here and...
48% complete

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