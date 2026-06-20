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157 / 365
20th June 2026
Basically it was extremely hot today. We felt pretty shattered after our high footstep count in the heat of the city yesterday so we took it easy - so easy in fact that I forgot to take a photo!
20th June 2026
20th Jun 26
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Emma Durnford
ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my fourteenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for most days minus a few here and...
4925
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2026 - 365 Project
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10th July 2026 10:56pm
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