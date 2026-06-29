29th June 2026

It was off into Kingston this morning for an Apple Genius Bar appointment to try and find out why my somewhat elderly MacBook is running so hot. I saw the technician Pedro whom I have seen before and he is very good. The bad news is that the battery really needs replacing and although the cost is not ridiculous, he recommended that it would make more sense to upgrade the machine. I do trust his opinion and he suggested a cheaper option but I've got a bit of thinking to do as my iMac is far older and also needs replacing.



I caught this shot as I crossed the bridge by bus.



The other task of the day was one I had not been looking forward as I was the Chair for my photo club committee meeting on Zoom the evening. In th event the meeting should have finished at ten but went on just past ten thirty. It was heavy going with a lot of contentious issues. I felt drained by the end!