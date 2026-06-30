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30th June 2026 by emmadurnford
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30th June 2026

Still recovering after the mammoth meeting last night!

In the afternoon Colin and I tackled the new grass which was supposed to contain lots of wildflowers but has only produced a few flax flowers! We carefully cut back the grass and I added in some more wire supports for our jasmine and honeysuckle plants. They are starting to make the awful ginger fence look a little better.

The good news is that the honeysuckle is now attracting insects as we hoped and here the first Painted Lady butterfly I have seen in the garden.
30th June 2026 30th Jun 26

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my fourteenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for most days minus a few here and...
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