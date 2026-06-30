30th June 2026

Still recovering after the mammoth meeting last night!



In the afternoon Colin and I tackled the new grass which was supposed to contain lots of wildflowers but has only produced a few flax flowers! We carefully cut back the grass and I added in some more wire supports for our jasmine and honeysuckle plants. They are starting to make the awful ginger fence look a little better.



The good news is that the honeysuckle is now attracting insects as we hoped and here the first Painted Lady butterfly I have seen in the garden.