1st July 2026

We decided to cut the grass as my wild flowers are clearly not going to come up apart from these few flax flowers.
I also wrote the first draft of my note to the photo club members. Later in the afternoon when we were sat outside enjoying a choc ice as a reward for the gardening (and tie-ing up the jasmine and honeysuckle) when my phone rang and it was the wife of the man who wrote a few days ago about the photographic job. Apparently it's on! They want me to split my time over the afternoon which is not usual but I don't have a problem and hopefully it may expand to more work on the day. We arranged that I should drop in tomorrow for a quick chat and to look t the garden space.