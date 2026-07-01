1st July 2026

It is starting to heat up again today.



We decided to cut the grass as my wild flowers are clearly not going to come up apart from these few flax flowers.



I also wrote the first draft of my note to the photo club members. Later in the afternoon when we were sat outside enjoying a choc ice as a reward for the gardening (and tie-ing up the jasmine and honeysuckle) when my phone rang and it was the wife of the man who wrote a few days ago about the photographic job. Apparently it's on! They want me to split my time over the afternoon which is not usual but I don't have a problem and hopefully it may expand to more work on the day. We arranged that I should drop in tomorrow for a quick chat and to look t the garden space.