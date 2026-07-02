2nd July 2026

Colin was up and out very early as he was visiting his old golf club - Leatherhead to watch James play a tournament match. I was also up as I needed to contact the woman I am working for this coming weekend.



She was out first thing but I walked around - it's only seven minutes walk - around mid day. The house is one of the beautiful detached ones on Teddington Park Road. It is massive and the garden is possibly 6-8 times the size of ours if not bigger.



It is going to be a big job with family groups, a marquee, hog roast, Childrens entertainment and celebrations of three major birthdays. It's going to be hard work but should be very interesting if not a little daunting!



The final trauma that happened was discovering that our kitchen bin was crawling with maggots again. Not quite as bad as the experience last year but it proves that I do need to empty it two to three times each week during this ridiculously hot weather. I did freak out and Colin sorted out the kitchen this time!