3rd July 2026

It’s warming up again but luckily only to the mid twenties as I was meeting Sophie, David and Isabelle up in town during their visit to the ‘Big Smoke’. Needless to say both of our trains were delayed but in the event I got to Euston first and even had time to grab a coffee before heading to platform 15 to met them.



It was very busy and a lot of trains were either delayed or cancelled altogether. After dropping off the luggage we made our way on the tube to Tower Hill. It was only a small queue to get our tickets and I was actually surprised that it was not busier. It was a full-on day as David had the map and was determined to see most of the places of interest on the map. By the time we left we had only missed the Grenadier museum! I was pleased to get in to see the crown jewels this time as well.



We were pretty tired by the time we left but there was still time to have a look at the big gift shop and I treated Isabelle to some regal sparkly hair clips to cheer her up. I decided to stay up town for a bit to give a hand with the stored luggage and ensure everyone made it safely to Tottenham Curt Road to take the Elizabeth Line to Hayes and Harlington. We finally said goodbye and I took the tube back down to Waterloo and had time to grab a cold drink before catching the rain - on time for once. A very good - if very tiring - day with well over 15,000 footsteps!

