4th July 2026

Although I was only asked about todays job a week ago, I have done a fair amount of prep before the day and my camera kit was all ready to go. It was a bit of a non-event morning as I was gearing up for the afternoon.



My afternoon was divided into two separate shoots - 1.30 to 2.30pm and 5.00 to 6.00pm. It was hard work although enjoyable and I could not believe the scale of the event. There was a marquee bigger than our garden and garage. There was a specially built bar and a hog roast. Earlier in the afternoon there was a violinist and guitarist who then joined another musician later in the afternoon to form a ceilidh band with a caller. At the other end of the garden was a table tennis table and children’s play area with two entertainers.



It was a challenge trying to capture all the action and not get inadvertently involved in the dancing! I returned later in the afternoon and ended up staying a further half an hour as it took quite some time to get the groups together at the end. I was pretty tired by the end of the shoot. I don’t know exactly how many photos I have actually taken and I make a point of not downloading until the next day at the earliest. I did a little chipping as I went through the day and I think I’ve got a few nice ones.

