5th July 2026

After the hard work of yesterday, we drove over to Karen and Ian’s for a late lunch and to watch there Silverstone Grand Prix which we were all at this time last year. As I was not so interested, I dowloaded yesterdays shoot before we left and spent the afternoon editing down from 745 to 171 images. I am actually quite pleased with them even though the group shots at the end were a challenge n harsh light mixed with shadows.



The race was quite disappointing with the safety car out a lot towards the end of the race. For some reason the decision was take to keep the safety car out for the final lap which removed any sort of excitement so I’m pretty glad we were not there this year.



I have found a way to control the dogs as well - I load my pockets with mini dog biscuits and make all three of them sit in a line before I give them snacks. They are very obedient with me now!

