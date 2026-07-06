6th July 2026

First things first, England were playing Mexico in the World Cup the early hours and we did not stay up and watch it. I saw the score when I woke up but Colin managed to avoid seeing it and watch the replay at 7.00am - England beat Mexico 3:2!



Today it was the third funeral of the year. Cathy’s funeral in January, Dave Cox’s funeral in April and now Keith - the husband of one of our friend and neighbours in the Crescent. We gave Val a lift to the crematorium and the original chapel allocated was changed at the last minute as there was such a big turn out. Dress code was basically not black and the service was officiated by a very good female celebrant.



The entire service was very good (as they go) and I so wish Dave’s had been as good. Very good tributes, a great photo reel and most moving, a few minutes of a blackbird singing symbolising the times that Chris and Keith had enjoyed the blackbird song whilst having a glass of wine in their back garden. It was a lovely tribute.



We drove to the Lensbury hotel for the wake and again it was very well down with a good spread (we didn’t need lunch afterwards!). It was nice that a lot of neighbours made the effort to come and support Chris and say goodbye to Keith.



Last task of the day was to take a very hot bus to Richmond to count cards - luckily they need a lot and had very good air conditioning. Back to Teddington to count cards and I spotted this lovely wild flower meadow in front of Elmfield House in Teddington. I love cornflowers and together with the poppies they were stunning.

