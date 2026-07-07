7th July 2026

The second heatwave continued today - its so unpleasant. However the air con unit that Ian apparently anciently over-ordered for his office arrived later in the afternoon. It looked rather complicated to put together but I thought I’d have a good and to my surprise I actually got it to work - it’s very good but we cannot properly vent it out the window as the window has to be open and I am rather worried on how much electricity it will use.



In the evening I knocked up a dairy free banana loaf for when Mum and Ian come - I’ll freeze it for next week.

