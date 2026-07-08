8th July 2026

It’s even hotter today. The one advantage of this weather is that I managed to wash an entire machine full of towels and within an hour and a half they were absolutely dry. We then went mad and took the curtains in the dining room down as well, washed on a ‘delicate’ setting and again, they were both dry within the hour and rehung the same day.



This is my banana loaf - made to Mary Berry’s recipe and minus all dairy. It smells very nice but I banned Colin from any ‘quality control’ and hastily wrapped it and put it in the freezer for next week!

