9th July 2026

The hottest day of the week so far. We literally dripped out way around the house until we gave in in the evening and had the air con on. I also caught up with Hester as we have not spoken for a bit and I wanted to hear how Teasel her border terrier is getting on now she has been diagnosed with diabetes and Hester has to inject her once a day.



During the day I made up 155 greeting cards for delivery tomorrow and sent a lot of emails to the various outlets that stock my cards to see if anyone wants to order Christmas cards which I will be making up next month. It felt strange looking at my images of snow and post whilst sat in shorts with the mini fan on!!



This is the new honeysuckle plant we bought to try and rebuild the hedge we lost thanks to the neighbours - it is growing really well and produced a mass of flowers despite only being here for a few months.

