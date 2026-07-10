10th July 2026

Another day in the thirties so I decided to go out in the morning to try and avoid the higher temperatures as I needed to deliver cards to Richmond and Teddington. I timed it very well so I had delivered to Teddington, had a chat with Julie and then took the air conditioned train to Richmond.



After enjoying the air con I walked over the bridge to Lidl for some odds and ends and then got the bus back home and met a friend from photo club just before I got off.



I finished off the shoot from last Saturday and it’s all ready to deliver tomorrow.

