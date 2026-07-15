15th July 2026

We had a leisurely day today to give Mum and Ian time to recover from their long drive here yesterday. In the morning Mum and I braved Teddington charity shops and Mum was able to get two books she had been looking for - one is quite valuable and I saw a rather nice running top which may give me the incentive to get back into my walks/trots around Bushy Park. I haven’t tried it on yet but it looks about the right size.



In the later afternoon we all walked to Bushy Park for some fresh air. We have not actually been that recently so it was a good chance for us to see what is going on. Not much and everything is looking dry is the answer! We walked through the Pheasantry to the Woodland Garden and at least it was looking a little lush and was cool under the trees. We even found a lesser Stag Beetle although sadly she was dead.



Colin was getting rather jittery and I couldn’t understand why until I remembered that it was the World Cup semi finals and England were playing Argentina. It was never going to ba an easy game and sadly despite England scoring early in the game, Argentina went on to score a further two goals and ultimately won the game. There was a lot of controversy as they are certainly not clean and fair players - boo!

