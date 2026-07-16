16th July 2026

Today was supposed to be all ‘The Team’ heading up town but in the event of the heat it was just myself and Mum in the end catching the train. To be fair it was mainly visiting galleries so would not be the most interesting for Ian and Colin.



We made our way to Hyde Park first of all and walked across what seemed like African Savannah to get to the Serpentine Gallery to see what is now a posthumous exhibition of work by David Hockey. I really enjoyed his huge mural of his home in Normandy through the seasons which was so big it ran around the entire of the outside of the gallery inner wall.



We walked our way back alongside the Serpentine back to the tube and caught it to Leicester Square to walk down to the Cafe in the Crypt for lunch and enjoyed a rather good pasta salad. After a good sit-down we then headed to Mansion House and walked across the ‘Wobbly Bridge’ to the Tate Modern for the Frida Kahlo exhibition that I was lucky to get tickets to a while ago. It was a good show, different to the one that Sarah and I went to at the V&A back in 2019.



We were flagging a little and our footsteps were looking good much to Mum’s glee. For some reason she always get more than me as does Colin. I have come to the conclusion that I have much more dynamic longer sides than piddly little steps!!



By the time we got home it was rather late in the evening so to avoid ‘people’ looking like they would fade away, we picked up some sausages and chips from M&S which actually seemed to go down very well.

