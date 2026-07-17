17th July 2026

Colin had a pre-arranged trip to the Tottenham stadium with Chris today but myself, Mum and Ian had a date with a boat trip from Westminster to Hampton Court.



I had put together a rather nice picnic so we headed up on the train and then took the tube to Westminster, a slight diversion as I got muddled on the direction of the tube so we had to hop off at Southwark and go back in the opposite direction!



There was a bit of a wait for the boat as the tides had clearly made it slow going to Westminster but we were in the front of the queue when ‘The Connaught’ moored and so we got our choice of seats on the top of the boat in the sunshine.



The trip was excellent and I actually earned a lot. It took just over three and a half hours in total which was plenty of time to enjoy our picnic and for my arms and face to get rather burnt as I only put the cream on my legs and nose! We eventually arrived at Hampton Court and caught the R86 back home. It was Spanish chicken and pancetta for dinner this evening.

