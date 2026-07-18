18th July 2026

We were all taking it gently today after the long river trip yesterday. A leisurely morning with an iced coffee outside on the patio along with the paper.



In the afternoon Mum and I caught the bus into Richmond. This was a bit of an adventure as there was an arts festival ‘Centre Stage’ that I had no real knowledge about but which not only caused a large traffic jam but also a diversion around Richmond Green with a temporary stop for the bus.



It was quite buzzy with a Routemaster bus parked in George Street and lots of events for children. Mum enjoyed a stroll around her favourite shop Søstrene Grene and made some purchases and so did I with a vase for acorns. I checked up on my cards but they are well stocked at the moment so we took the bus back again.

