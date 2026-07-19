19th July 2026

Another hot day - this is the norm now but I feel obliged to keep mentioning the weather as I am British!



Mum and I walked along the tow path from Teddington to Kingston (mainly as Mum wanted to get her footsteps up). I hadn’t realised that it was the official dragon racing festival and it was incredibly busy in Canbury gardens. We tried a number of shops for Mum but none of them had what she wanted.



We were supposed to meet the chaps for a walk back through Bushy Park but we were flagging a little and to be honest, they did not seem that disappointed at all! Bus back in time to help Colin prepare for a mega BBQ. Chicken, sausages, halloumi, salad, baked potatoes, corn on the cob and coleslaw were just a few delights. There was so much that I had to extend the dining room table to fit it all on.



A little later it was the World Cup final - Argentina v Spain. We were all supporting Spain after Argentina beat England in the semis but it was a painful game and went to extra time. We were dreading the prospect of penalties but luckily Spain scored the only goal of the game and went on to win the 2026 world cup 1:0 - Felicidades España!!

