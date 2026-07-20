20th July 2026

My first task of the day was to undertake my usual technological advice session by updating Mum’s OCS spreadsheet - although I have given advice before about how to do this!



It was Mum and Ian’s last day today so a little later we headed to Kew Gardens on the bus (or rather two buses). Hot and sunny again so I brought a picnic with a lot of fruit juice and water. It was a really nice day although the chaps were flagging. There is a new Henry Moore exhibition on with thirty sculptures distributed across the gardens.



We managed to find and visit all but three of them and they were the outliers requiring a longer walk! It was a hot day but the trees and grass definitely make it feel a little cooler which it was not on the buses on the way home.

