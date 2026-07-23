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23rd July 2026 by emmadurnford
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23rd July 2026

This photo will not win any prizes but demonstrates the sheer cheek of the local foxes who have now taken to using our garden as their playroom. bedroom and toilet despite a fully charged electronic fox deterrent gadget!

In other news I have worked out how the front window is broken and have emailed Novaglass and I made a rather nice quiche from scratch using the rolled pastry I bought for Mum and Ian’s visit. Just as well I didn’t try and cook the quiche I was intending as it was the narrow pastry and would not have fit the flan case #DomesticGodessProblems!!
23rd July 2026 23rd Jul 26

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my fourteenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for most days minus a few here and...
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