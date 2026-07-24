24th July 2026

I spent most of the morning backing up various documents and photos in case wither of my computers fail. I have no reason to think they will but I have had a few glitches recently.



In the afternoon we decided to go for a walk to keep up the good work of when Mum visited. It is still as hot as ever - no rain for well over a month now. We set off along the tow path and visited Ham House as I discovered that my Boundless Plus Art card will get us both in for free. We had ice cream in the cafe, used the facilities and I bought Mum a natural history book printed in 1935 for only £3 in the second hand shop.



e continued our walk along the two path into Richmond and I spotted this very cute baby wood mouse in he undergrowth near the massive insect house. I took a lot of photos convinced it would scuttle away button the vent I had to actually move a way a bit as it was too close to photograph. This is noticeable as I cropped off its tail.



One last stop at the excellent vegetarian and Vegan The Tables cafe by the bridge for soft drinks and a shared slice of apple pie and it was back on the hot bus to Teddington - a good walk with well over 12,000 foot steps.