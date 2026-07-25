25th July 2026

The temperature is rising again and everywhere is very dry. The hose pipe ban is in place although that didn’t stop a neighbour or at least the woman looking after her garden in using one. I was sorely tempted to ‘dob her in’ but decided I’m not really that petty. I spent most of the day trying to keep cool inside and finally undertaking a task that has needed doing for s couple of months - backing up all the work on my iMac which for unknown reasons does not back up on iCloud. It was a lot of work but I really feel so much bette now it is complete.



After all the IT work, we headed out to Bushy Park, this time walking towards the Diana Fountain and then along the Longford River and then back though the Pheasantry, ensuring we broke the magic 10,000 footstep count by the time we got back.



Exercise rather ruined by the Thai meal deal we treated ourselves to in M&S on the way home!

