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26th July 2026 by emmadurnford
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26th July 2026

I continued with my IT tidying today and the washing.

These are part of our smaller crop of blackberries so far. Earlier in the year Colin went on a bit of an ‘over trim’ of our hedge and cut back the blackberries bushes and rose bushes into more of a block shape which unfortunately meant the loss of a lot of our blackberry bushes. The hedge now looks like it is hiding something beneath - hoping I can persuade Colin to let it grow back a bit now.

It is now officially thirty nine days since we have had any rain in the South East of the country!
26th July 2026 26th Jul 26

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my fourteenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for most days minus a few here and...
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