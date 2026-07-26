26th July 2026

I continued with my IT tidying today and the washing.



These are part of our smaller crop of blackberries so far. Earlier in the year Colin went on a bit of an ‘over trim’ of our hedge and cut back the blackberries bushes and rose bushes into more of a block shape which unfortunately meant the loss of a lot of our blackberry bushes. The hedge now looks like it is hiding something beneath - hoping I can persuade Colin to let it grow back a bit now.



It is now officially thirty nine days since we have had any rain in the South East of the country!