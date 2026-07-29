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196 / 365
29th July 2026
I popped to Lidl this morning to stock up on all the fresh fruit and veg we didn’t get at Sainsbury’s yesterday.
Karen cam over in the afternoon and we had a late lunch together and the first part of my Christmas card order arrived. Colin was admiring Ian’s Bentley which Karen drove over in.
29th July 2026
29th Jul 26
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Emma Durnford
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@emmadurnford
This is now my fourteenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for most days minus a few here and...
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2026 - 365 Project
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iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
29th July 2026 5:11pm
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