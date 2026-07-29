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29th July 2026 by emmadurnford
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29th July 2026

I popped to Lidl this morning to stock up on all the fresh fruit and veg we didn’t get at Sainsbury’s yesterday.

Karen cam over in the afternoon and we had a late lunch together and the first part of my Christmas card order arrived. Colin was admiring Ian’s Bentley which Karen drove over in.
29th July 2026 29th Jul 26

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my fourteenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for most days minus a few here and...
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