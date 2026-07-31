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31st July 2026 by emmadurnford
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31st July 2026

Today I finally managed to get the artwork agreed with my photo club and sent it off so one more thing ticked off the list.

I met Colin at Fulwell for lunch which was nice to get out of the house.
31st July 2026 31st Jul 26

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my fourteenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for most days minus a few here and...
58% complete

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