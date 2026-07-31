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212 / 365
31st July 2026
Today I finally managed to get the artwork agreed with my photo club and sent it off so one more thing ticked off the list.
I met Colin at Fulwell for lunch which was nice to get out of the house.
31st July 2026
31st Jul 26
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Emma Durnford
ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my fourteenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for most days minus a few here and...
4963
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24
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14
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58% complete
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Album
2026 - 365 Project
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iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
31st July 2026 2:19pm
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dry
,
golf
,
hay
,
ban
,
course
,
heatwave
,
hosepipe
,
fulwell
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