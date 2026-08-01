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1st August 2026 by emmadurnford
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1st August 2026

White Rabbits - it's the first of August!

First task of the day was making a label for the back of Colin’s oil painted portrait by his friend John Brigden. It is such a good painting.

It was hot today but I had work in the garden to finish before our neighbours return from their long trip in France! Our new honeysuckle and jasmine plants are growing well although they have slowed a bit due to a total lack of rain for nearly two months. We want to train them over as much of the ginger fencing panels as possible and so I had to attach a number more of support cables using eyelets.
1st August 2026 1st Aug 26

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my fourteenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for most days minus a few here and...
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