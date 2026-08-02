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2nd August 2026 by emmadurnford
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2nd August 2026

As we are now in August I thought it was time to start pulling together the Germany folder and the details of where were staying along with all the GPS references. This takes quite some time although I can’t really start contacting our hosts until nearer our travel dates.

Hot weather so time for a BBQ. I was on making the sides and salads and Colin cooked two very good steaks that Ian had given us along with sausages and an entire spatchcocked chicken for meals later in the week. Despite being under a hose pipe ban, we kept the hosepipe ready just in case any embers from the BBQ reach the hay-like grass. Another very good BBQ.
2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my fourteenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for most days minus a few here and...
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