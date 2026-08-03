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3rd August 2026 by emmadurnford
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3rd August 2026

It was very hot today - around 34-35 degrees - as we head into another heatwave although to be honest we have not actually had much of a cool down.

I have been trying to track down details of a bank account that I was sent an email about recently. With a lot of trawling through emails I discovered I had a bond from 2012 to 2014 but had no idea of the account details or how to access it. I received an email asking me to phone the bank for security reasons. The chap I spoke to was very helpful ad after some security checks, he held me to reset a password and finally log in. I simply cannot below that the account has just over £5k… money that for some reason (and I am usually very well organised with my finances) had totally fallen off the radar. The excitement of this discovery made me totally forget to take a photo other than a screen grab of my daily Wordle!

3rd August 2026 3rd Aug 26

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my fourteenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for most days minus a few here and...
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