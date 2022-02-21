Previous
Turn on the lights by emmanueleb
Turn on the lights

This photo is an assignement I had to do for a photography course I am taking: Take a daylight picture and turn on the lights in postprocessing. It was fun to do.
21st February 2022

Emmanuel

@emmanueleb
Retired since 4 years, I decided to take that 365 photos a day challenge to improve my photography and postprocessing skills. I leave in...
