3 generations of monuments in Fribourg (Switzerland) by emmanueleb
3 generations of monuments in Fribourg (Switzerland)

The cathedral was built between 1283 and 1490, the Zähringen bridge on the right in 1924 and the Poya bridge in the back between 2008 and 2014.
3rd March 2022 3rd Mar 22

Emmanuel

@emmanueleb
Emmanuel
