Winter is back by emmanueleb
87 / 365

Winter is back

At least in the mountains. It snowed last night.
31st March 2022 31st Mar 22

Emmanuel

@emmanueleb
Retired since 4 years, I decided to take that 365 photos a day challenge to improve my photography and postprocessing skills. I leave in...
23% complete

