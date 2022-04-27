Previous
The rickety bridge by emmanueleb
115 / 365

The rickety bridge

No idea why this bridge is called like this. The name must come from an older version of this bridge.
27th April 2022 27th Apr 22

Emmanuel

@emmanueleb
Retired since 4 years, I decided to take that 365 photos a day challenge to improve my photography and postprocessing skills.
