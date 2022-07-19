Previous
Old town of Fribourg in black and white by emmanueleb
Old town of Fribourg in black and white

Same photo as the one of July 6, but different post processing. I like to play with Lightroom. It allows so many artistic interpretations of a picture.
19th July 2022

Emmanuel

@emmanueleb
Retired since 4 years, I decided to take that 365 photos a day challenge to improve my photography and postprocessing skills. I leave in...
