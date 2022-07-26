Previous
The Sarine river in b&W by emmanueleb
The Sarine river in b&W

Despite the heat, there is plenty of water, at least in this river, which is the largest of the region.
26th July 2022 26th Jul 22

Emmanuel

@emmanueleb
Retired since 4 years, I decided to take that 365 photos a day challenge to improve my photography and postprocessing skills. I leave in...
