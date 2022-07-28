Previous
Getting home after a day at work by emmanueleb
Getting home after a day at work

I took this picture around sunset. Gruyeres is always plenty of tourists so had had to wait until only this man was in the picture. I found it would make a good story.
Emmanuel

@emmanueleb
Retired since 4 years, I decided to take that 365 photos a day challenge to improve my photography and postprocessing skills. I leave in...
