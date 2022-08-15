Sign up
201 / 365
Saint Agatha Chapel
The chapel was built in 1811. It is located a few 100 meters from the oratory .
15th August 2022
15th Aug 22
Emmanuel
@emmanueleb
Retired since 4 years, I decided to take that 365 photos a day challenge to improve my photography and postprocessing skills. I leave in...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
13th August 2022 8:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
