242 / 365
Gruyères at blue hour
This is an extreme HDR photo in black and white.
15th November 2022
15th Nov 22
Emmanuel
@emmanueleb
Retired since 4 years, I decided to take that 365 photos a day challenge to improve my photography and postprocessing skills.
242
photos
17
followers
26
following
66% complete
235
236
237
238
239
240
241
242
Views
3
365
NIKON D7200
2nd November 2022 6:44pm
