1 / 365
Sunrise over Gruyères (Switzerland) on a winter morning
The town of Gruyères at sunrise with the mountains covered with snow in the background.
4th January 2025
4th Jan 25
Emmanuel
@emmanueleb
Retired since 7 years, I decided to take that 365 photos a day challenge to improve my photography and postprocessing skills. I live in...
1
365
NIKON D7200
4th January 2025 8:54am
Tags
winter
,
morning
,
sunrise
,
switzerland
,
gruyères
