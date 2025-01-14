Previous
Above the fog by emmanueleb
5 / 365

Above the fog

We get up in the mountains today to see the sun, as the valley was within a sea of fog.
14th January 2025 14th Jan 25

Emmanuel

@emmanueleb
Retired since 7 years, I decided to take that 365 photos a day challenge to improve my photography and postprocessing skills. I live in...
